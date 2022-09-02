Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 3:35AM PDT until September 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning above 3500 feet for significantly unstable conditions,
which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the lower 70s.

* HAINES…From 5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

