Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 3:35AM PDT until September 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning above 3500 feet for significantly unstable conditions,
which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…In the lower 70s.
* HAINES…From 5 (moderate) to 6 (high).
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.