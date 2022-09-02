Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 3:35AM PDT until September 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning above 3500 feet for significantly unstable conditions, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.

