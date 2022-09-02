Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 4:55AM PDT until September 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644

Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.

* WINDS…South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…An increase in fire spread and activity will be

possible on new and existing fires.

* HAINES…As high as 6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.