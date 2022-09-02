Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 4:55AM PDT until September 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644
Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.
* WINDS…South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…An increase in fire spread and activity will be
possible on new and existing fires.
* HAINES…As high as 6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.