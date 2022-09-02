Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 6:31AM PDT until September 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

CCA

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades.

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…An increase in fire weather spread and activity will

be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper

level shortwave.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.