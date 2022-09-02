Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 6:31AM PDT until September 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
CCA
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…An increase in fire weather spread and activity will
be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper
level shortwave.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.