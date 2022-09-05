Heat Advisory issued September 5 at 8:50PM PDT until September 7 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High temperatures of 98 to 104 are expected in valleys,
and in the 90s most mountain areas, except areas above 6000
feet elevation.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. In
Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes the cities of Dorris,
MacDoel, Tennant, Alturas, Tulelake, Klamath Falls and
surrounding areas.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hottest temperatures are expected on
Tuesday with continued hot daytime temperatures on Wednesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.