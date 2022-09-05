Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 1:54PM PDT until September 7 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND…Southwest 3 to 6 mph, but 6 to 10 mph near the Cascade crest.

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for significantly unstable conditions, which is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to midnight PDT Tuesday night.

