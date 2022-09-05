Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24PM PDT until September 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest
-minus Sisters Ranger District.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts peaking 25 mph to 30
mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are possible that
will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.