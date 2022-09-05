Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24PM PDT until September 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest

-minus Sisters Ranger District.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts peaking 25 mph to 30

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are possible that

will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.