Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 10:58PM PDT until September 7 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608…

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* TUESDAY NIGHT RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20-30 percent mainly for

areas above 4000 feet.

* TUESDAY NIGHT HAINES…6 (high).

* TUESDAY NIGHT WIND…Southwest 3 to 6 mph, but 6 to 10 mph near

the Cascade crest.

* FRIDAY-SATURDAY WINDS…East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

* FRIDAY-SATURDAY RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15-25%

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.