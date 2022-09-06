Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 10:58PM PDT until September 7 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608…

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.

* TUESDAY NIGHT RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20-30 percent mainly for
areas above 4000 feet.

* TUESDAY NIGHT HAINES…6 (high).

* TUESDAY NIGHT WIND…Southwest 3 to 6 mph, but 6 to 10 mph near
the Cascade crest.

* FRIDAY-SATURDAY WINDS…East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.

* FRIDAY-SATURDAY RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15-25%

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

