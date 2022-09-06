Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:50PM PDT until September 7 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15-25 percent.
* HAINES…6 (high).
* WIND…Southwest 3 to 6 mph, but 6 to 10 mph near the Cascade
crest.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.