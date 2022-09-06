Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:44PM PDT until September 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.

* WINDS…North 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced

fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily

spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.