Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:44PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also

been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative

humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced

fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily

spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.