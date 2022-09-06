Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:56PM PDT until September 7 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* TUESDAY RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15-25 percent.
* TUESDAY HAINES…6 (high).
* TUESDAY WIND…Southwest 3 to 6 mph, but 6 to 10 mph near the
Cascade crest.
* FRIDAY-SATURDAY WINDS…East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
* FRIDAY-SATURDAY RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15-25%
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.