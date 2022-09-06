Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 3:51AM PDT until September 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are possible that will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

