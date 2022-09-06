Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 3:51AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for dry and unstable, which is in effect from 6 PM this
evening to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644
Central Blue Mountains.

* WINDS…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent in the afternoon. Poor
overnight recovery of 25-50 percent tonight.

* IMPACTS…Poor humidity recovery combined with instability
overnight may cause existing fires to burn actively through
the night, especially at high elevations. Unstable, dry, and
gusty winds Wednesday could cause current fires to spread.
Additional fire starts are possible Wednesday afternoon and
evening as well due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

