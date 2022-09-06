Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 3:51AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for dry and unstable, which is in effect from 6 PM this

evening to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644

Central Blue Mountains.

* WINDS…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent in the afternoon. Poor

overnight recovery of 25-50 percent tonight.

* IMPACTS…Poor humidity recovery combined with instability

overnight may cause existing fires to burn actively through

the night, especially at high elevations. Unstable, dry, and

gusty winds Wednesday could cause current fires to spread.

Additional fire starts are possible Wednesday afternoon and

evening as well due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.