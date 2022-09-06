Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 9:10PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.