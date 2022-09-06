Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 9:10PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* WINDS…North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Poor humidity recovery combined with instability
overnight may cause existing fires to burn actively through
the night, especially at high elevations. Unstable, dry, and
gusty winds Wednesday could cause current fires to spread.
Additional fire starts are possible Wednesday afternoon and
evening as well due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.