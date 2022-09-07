Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 2:27PM PDT until September 7 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…High temperatures up to 102 are expected in valleys, and

in the 90s most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet

elevation.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. In

Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes the cities of Dorris,

MacDoel, Tennant, Alturas, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, and

surrounding areas.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur for

those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.