Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 2:27PM PDT until September 7 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High temperatures up to 102 are expected in valleys, and
in the 90s most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet
elevation.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. In
Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes the cities of Dorris,
MacDoel, Tennant, Alturas, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, and
surrounding areas.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur for
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.