today at 11:09 PM
Published 2:27 PM

Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 2:27PM PDT until September 7 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…High temperatures up to 102 are expected in valleys, and
in the 90s most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet
elevation.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. In
Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes the cities of Dorris,
MacDoel, Tennant, Alturas, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, and
surrounding areas.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur for
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

