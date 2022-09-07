Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 2:34PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could

cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires

to more easily spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.