Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 2:34PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY

MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds today

could cause current fires to spread. Additional fire starts

are possible today due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.