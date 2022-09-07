Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 3:02PM PDT until September 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National
Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608
Willamette National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone
660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills.
* WINDS…East 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated
gusts to 50 mph possible along terrain above 5000 ft.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.