Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 3:02PM PDT until September 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone

660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills.

* WINDS…East 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated

gusts to 50 mph possible along terrain above 5000 ft.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.