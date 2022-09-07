Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 6:45AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds today
could cause current fires to spread. Additional fire starts are
possible today due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.