Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 9:40PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced

fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily

spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also

complicate attack efforts.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.