Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 9:40PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced

fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily

spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also

complicate attack efforts.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.