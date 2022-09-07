Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 9:40PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.