Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 2:51PM PDT until September 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National
Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608
Willamette National Forest.
* WINDS…East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, locally 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph on exposed ridges. Gusts diminishing
early evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.