Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 4:54PM PDT until September 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 663 Eastern
Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger District and
Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills.
* TIMING…Through 11 PM this evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* STABILITY…Haines values of 5 and 6 will be driven by the
stability component and thus very unstable. Strong smoke column
development is possible.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.