Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 4:54PM PDT until September 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon

Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central

Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 663 Eastern

Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger District and

Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills.

* TIMING…Through 11 PM this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* STABILITY…Haines values of 5 and 6 will be driven by the

stability component and thus very unstable. Strong smoke column

development is possible.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any

new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.