Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 5:33AM PDT until September 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest.

* WINDS…East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, locally 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph on exposed ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.