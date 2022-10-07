Dense Fog Advisory issued October 7 at 9:29AM PDT until October 7 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Areas of visibility one quater miles or less in dense

fog below 1500 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver

Area and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.