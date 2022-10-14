Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 10:02AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 2 AM Saturday to 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15-20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.