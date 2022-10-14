Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 10:02AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 AM Saturday to 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15-20 percent.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.