today at 1:45 PM
Published 4:46 AM

Red Flag Warning issued October 15 at 4:46AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.

* WINDS…East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

