Red Flag Warning issued October 15 at 4:50PM PDT until October 16 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National
Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608
Willamette National Forest.
* WINDS…East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.