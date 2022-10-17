Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 3:11PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.
A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.
With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.