Published 3:36 PM

Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 3:36PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between 3000-4000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A
cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend,
with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central
Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October
conditions.

National Weather Service

