Special Weather Statement issued October 18 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between three to four thousand feet Saturday night into
Sunday morning. A cooling trend will continue through the
remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the
freezing mark through Central Oregon. Now is the time to prepare
for more typical late- October conditions.