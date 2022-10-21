Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 12:06PM PDT until October 22 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, far eastern Modoc County including the
Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far Eastern Klamath County and
most of Lake County.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected over the
higher terrain, along highway 31 near Summer Lake, and exposed
areas of highway 395 from Lakeview northward. These areas may
see an isolated wind gust or two of 60 mph.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.