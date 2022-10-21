Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 4:08AM PDT until October 22 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, far eastern Modoc County including the
Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far Eastern Klamath County and
most of Lake County.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected over the
higher terrain, along highway 31 near Summer Lake, and exposed
areas of highway 395 from Lakeview northward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.