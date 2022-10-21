Winter Weather Advisory issued October 21 at 11:53PM PDT until October 22 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds on higher exposed ridges
will be gusting 35 to 45 mph, with to 60 mph winds on peaks
such as Mount Hood near Timberline.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While accumulations at the major passes are
not expected to be much, this is the first major front of the
autumn season, and roads could be slick at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map