Winter Weather Advisory issued October 21 at 9:18PM PDT until October 23 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Saturday to 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along
Highway 20 near Santiam Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first significant Pacific storm of
fall will bring wet snow to the Oregon Cascades, with the
heaviest accumulations above 4500 feet. Strong wind gusts are
also expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.