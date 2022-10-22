Freeze Warning issued October 22 at 1:19PM PDT until October 23 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.