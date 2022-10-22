Winter Weather Advisory issued October 22 at 2:37PM PDT until October 23 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

above 4500 feet, highest near the crest. Winds gusting as high

as 30 mph through this evening.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along

Highway 20 near Santiam Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first significant Pacific storm of fall

will bring wet snow to the Oregon Cascades, heaviest

accumulations above 4500 feet. Gusty winds gusts are also

expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.