Winter Weather Advisory issued October 22 at 2:37PM PDT until October 23 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
above 4500 feet, highest near the crest. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph through this evening.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along
Highway 20 near Santiam Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first significant Pacific storm of fall
will bring wet snow to the Oregon Cascades, heaviest
accumulations above 4500 feet. Gusty winds gusts are also
expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.