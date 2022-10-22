Skip to Content
today at 11:09 AM
Published 3:06 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued October 22 at 3:06AM PDT until October 22 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Wet snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 8 inches. Generally, 1 to 3 inches are more likely closer
to 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly on
exposed ridges and higher terrain.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be challenging at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While accumulations at the major passes
are not expected to be much, this is the first major front of
the autumn season, and roads could be slick at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

