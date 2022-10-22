Winter Weather Advisory issued October 22 at 4:53PM PDT until October 22 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Wet snow above 4000 feet. Additional 2 to 4 inches this
evening. One to two inches are more likely near 4000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly on exposed ridges and
higher terrain.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While accumulations at the major passes
are not expected to be much, this is the first major front of
the autumn season, and roads could be slick at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map