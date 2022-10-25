Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 6:21 PM
Published 10:30 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 10:30AM PDT until October 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content