Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 10:30AM PDT until October 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map