Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 2:35PM PDT until October 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 8 inches in the OR Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the WA

Cascades above 4000 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute, especially over Santiam Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.