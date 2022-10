Showers have largely ended over the Cascades this morning. Where a few showers linger over the Oregon Cascades, temperatures have risen to the mid to upper 30s, so mainly rain showers are occurring. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.

