Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 4:24AM PDT until October 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute, especially over Santiam Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.