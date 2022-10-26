Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 4:24AM PDT until October 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In
Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute, especially over Santiam Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

