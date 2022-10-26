Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 4:32AM PDT until October 26 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map