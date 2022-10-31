Winter Weather Advisory issued October 31 at 4:11AM PDT until November 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central Oregon.
This includes portions of Highway 97 in northern Klamath
County, the passes on Highway 140, the Winter Rim, the Warner
Mountains, and the higher elevations of Siskiyou County,
including Mount Shasta.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels start out Tuesday morning in a
range from around 5000 feet in southern Oregon to 6000 feet in
northern California, then fall to 4000 feet Tuesday, and
continue to fall Tuesday night. Overall, snowfall accumulation
may be a little less due to some melting, especially on roadways
during the day Tuesday. But, the highest precipitation rates
are expected during the day Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.