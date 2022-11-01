Special Weather Statement issued November 1 at 4:31PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 428 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Four Corners, or 8 miles east of Salem, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy downpours, wind gusts to 30 mph, and pea sized hail.
This storm may produce a brief funnel cloud.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Salem, Silverton, Turner, Hayesville, Silver Falls, Aumsville,
Sublimity, and Scotts Mills.
This includes the following highways in Oregon…
Interstate 5 between mile markers 255 and 258.
State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 2 and 12.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving,
slow down to avoid hydroplaning. Torrential rainfall is occurring
with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water in areas
of poor drainage. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel
clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions
they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a
funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the
National Weather Service.