Winter Weather Advisory issued November 1 at 11:03AM PDT until November 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches. Heaviest snow accumulations are expected in the
mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph over the mountains.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon. This includes Highways 97, 140, 395, 31, 139 and 299.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall will move from west
to east across the area this morning into this afternoon. Then
expect additional light to moderate showers this evening and
tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.