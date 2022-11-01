Winter Weather Advisory issued November 1 at 2:37PM PDT until November 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches. Heaviest snow accumulations are expected in the

mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph over the mountains.

* WHERE…Generally along and east of a line from Canby to Bly,

and south of Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall will move from west

to east across the area this morning into this afternoon. Then

expect additional light to moderate showers this evening and

tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.